DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Criminal arrested after 25 years in Gurugram

Criminal arrested after 25 years in Gurugram

The Gurugram police on Monday arrested a criminal, who had been on the run for 25 years, in a case regarding deadly attack by firing. The accused was arrested in 1997 but after he got bail, he fled to Nepal...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:06 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police on Monday arrested a criminal, who had been on the run for 25 years, in a case regarding deadly attack by firing. The accused was arrested in 1997 but after he got bail, he fled to Nepal and lived in Assam and Nepal in disguise.

The accused was identified as Rajkumar, a native of Nepal. Later, he was announced a bail jumper and proclaimed offender, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also declared on him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper