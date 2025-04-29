Criminal arrested after 25 years in Gurugram

The Gurugram police on Monday arrested a criminal, who had been on the run for 25 years, in a case regarding deadly attack by firing. The accused was arrested in 1997 but after he got bail, he fled to Nepal and lived in Assam and Nepal in disguise.

The accused was identified as Rajkumar, a native of Nepal. Later, he was announced a bail jumper and proclaimed offender, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also declared on him.