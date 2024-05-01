Criminal shot at in NE Delhi, condition stable

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

A person was shot multiple times in Harsh Vihar, North-East Delhi on Tuesday. The victim is currently under treatment and is stable, police said.

Police said that it received a call about a firing incident at 10 AM in Harsh Vihar Police station. The victim was identified as Prashant (32). The police said the victim had five criminal cases registered against him, including attempt to murder, gambling, criminal assault and extortion, in different police stations in Nand Nagri, Sultanpuri and Harsh Vihar. He is a resident of Saboli extension and was pursuing LLB (second year) from Maheshwaran College in Hapur.

The police said the he was admitted to GTB hospital after he sustained two bullet injuries – one on the back side of the right thigh and one on the calf muscle below the right knee. “Two empty cartridge of 7.62 mm were found on the spot after the crime team and forensic team visited the spot,” a police official said.

