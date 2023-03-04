Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

Only 5.7 percent of the total patients reaching at the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here are allotted a bed. On average 886 critical patients reach the emergency ward daily, but only 50 are admitted in the country’s premier health institute.

To address the issue, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), VK Saxena has decided to refer the critical patients to other government hospitals of the Capital. The decision was taken after holding a meeting with all the stakeholders. The meeting was attended by AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas, Chief Secretary of Delhi, NDMC Chairman, Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi, Director (DGHS) and Medical Directors of major Delhi Government Hospitals.

The move has been taken to ease the patient load at the AIIMS. The L-G has also directed the Health Department to carry out a gap analysis of available beds in all the major hospitals of the city within a week in order to implement the plan smoothly.

The Health Department will also develop a centralised dashboard whereby the availability of beds in all the government hospitals in Delhi will be available on a real-time basis.

“The decision has been taken because earlier there was not a formal referral system in place and patients, referred out of the AIIMS, had to face inconvenience. This decision will prevent inconvenience to the patients who have to shuttle between different hospitals looking for beds,” said an official of the LG office.

The L-G said the new system of referral would ensure that the patients who require only primary and secondary healthcare services would be referred to other hospitals, thereby leaving room for the chronic and critically ill patients to get specialised treatment at the AIIMS.

After the pilot project is started next month at two hospitals, other government hospitals and healthcare centres will be roped in and developed as "partner institutions" of AIIMS, to cater to the local population in different localities of Delhi.

"The aim is to develop super-specialty hospitals in different localities of the Capital so that the burden on AIIMS could reduce and ensure that people could access healthcare near their homes," the official said.

Pilot project to start next month