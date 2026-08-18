Cross-border smuggling network busted at IGI Airport

A cross-border smuggling network was busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport after Customs officials intercepted two passengers allegedly involved in the movement of 11.525 kg of hydroponic weed (ganja) on August 16.

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According to the Customs authorities, the operation was based on intelligence developed by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU).

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A female passenger of Indian origin from Punjab, arriving at IGI Airport from Don Muang, was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel. She was not carrying her baggage at the time.

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Her unclaimed baggage was subsequently identified through the FRU screening. Meanwhile, an Indian origin male passenger from Gujarat, who had arrived from Kathmandu, was allegedly identified while collecting the same baggage.