Customers use Sunday opening to finish pending banking work

It was an unusual Sunday at bank branches across Delhi as counters opened for customers ahead of a three-day nationwide strike beginning Monday. With September 28 to 30 set to see disruption in branch operations, customers used the additional working day to finish pending banking work, although the availability of digital services kept the rush limited.

For customers who needed to visit a branch, the Sunday opening offered a convenient window to complete their work without having to wait until the strike ends or take leave on a working day. Several customers said they were using the opportunity to finish tasks that required a physical visit to the bank.

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“The bank opening on a Sunday is an advantage for us. We don’t have to take leave specifically for any work at the bank,” said a customer at an Indian Bank branch.

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Another customer said the special opening was helping people clear pending work before the strike. “People are coming to complete their pending work ahead of the three-day strike,” the customer said.

A guard at a State Bank of India branch told The Tribune that there was no major rush despite the unusual Sunday opening, as customers now have access to most banking facilities through mobile applications and online platforms. “Almost everything is available online and through the bank’s application, so there is no major rush despite the three-day strike,” he said.

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The special opening comes ahead of a three-day nationwide strike by bank employees and officers from September 28 to 30. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of seven major bank employee and officer unions, has called the strike over several demands, with the implementation of a five-day banking week being one of the key issues.

For customers, Sunday’s opening therefore provided an additional opportunity to complete work before the disruption. Those requiring services that cannot be completed through digital channels were able to visit their branches today rather than wait for services to resume after the strike.

The relatively limited rush also reflected the changing nature of banking, with customers increasingly using mobile banking applications, internet banking, ATMs and other digital facilities for routine transactions. As a result, the three-day strike is expected to have a more visible impact on customers requiring physical branch services than on those carrying out every day digital transactions.

At the branches that opened today, the focus for customers was largely on getting pending work out of the way before Monday. For many, the Sunday opening meant one less wait and one less working day spent taking leave for a trip to the bank.