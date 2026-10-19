Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized 3.20 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 4.03 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai on Monday.

The gold, in the form of rods, was concealed inside a floor spring in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

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According to Customs officials, the passenger was intercepted on the basis of spot profiling. A detailed examination of his baggage led to the recovery of the concealed gold.

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Officials said the rods had been hidden inside a floor spring, a mechanical fitting commonly used in doors, allegedly to prevent the precious metal from being detected during routine baggage checks.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attempted smuggling.