DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Customs seize gold worth Rs 4 crore from Dubai passenger at Delhi's IGI Airport

Customs seize gold worth Rs 4 crore from Dubai passenger at Delhi's IGI Airport

The 3.20-kg gold was concealed in a floor spring; case booked under the Customs Act

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:03 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport seized 3.20 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 4.03 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai on Monday.

The gold, in the form of rods, was concealed inside a floor spring in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

Advertisement

According to Customs officials, the passenger was intercepted on the basis of spot profiling. A detailed examination of his baggage led to the recovery of the concealed gold.

Advertisement

Officials said the rods had been hidden inside a floor spring, a mechanical fitting commonly used in doors, allegedly to prevent the precious metal from being detected during routine baggage checks.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attempted smuggling.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts