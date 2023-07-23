Customs seizes foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport

ANI

New Delhi, July 22

In what is claimed to be a “biggest-ever seizure”, Customs Department officials on Friday seized foreign currency worth over Rs 10 crore from three Tajikistan nationals at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. According to officials, the accused trio were caught while they were going to board a flight to Istanbul.

“On the basis of profiling, the officers of Airport Customs, IGI Airport, Terminal-3, New Delhi have booked the biggest-ever case of smuggling of foreign currency through any airport in India on July 21 against three Tajikistan national passengers,” the Customs Department said in a statement on Saturday. “These passengers intended to depart for Istanbul from New Delhi,” the statement read. “The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of foreign currency ($7,20,000 and Euro 4,66,200) from the three passengers which is equivalent to Rs 10,06,78,410,” it said.

