DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Cuts in Delhi University history syllabus draw ire of students, faculty

Cuts in Delhi University history syllabus draw ire of students, faculty

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
Advertisement

Hundreds of students gathered at the Department of History at the University of Delhi (DU) to protest the reduction in the number of courses approved for teaching, alleging that the move would restrict academic choices and undermine the department’s autonomy.

According to the students, the department had proposed 43 papers for teaching, but the university administration approved only 23. They said the reduction had curtailed their academic options at a time when enrolment had increased under the four-year undergraduate programme, putting additional pressure on existing infrastructure and overcrowded classrooms.

Advertisement

The students alleged that several deleted courses dealt with caste, gender, tribal histories, labour and medieval Indian history. They claimed that the removal of these papers reflected an ideological agenda and called for the restoration of diverse historical perspectives in the university curriculum.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Prof Prabhu Mohapatra, former Head of the Department of History, praised the faculty’s scholarship and academic standing while criticising the administration for allegedly preventing teachers from teaching subjects in their areas of specialisation. He questioned why scholars with expertise in gender studies and education were being denied the opportunity to teach courses related to their research interests.

Prof Maya John, a member of the DU History faculty and an elected member of the Academic Council, raised concerns over the process through which courses were withheld. She pointed out that even the Head of the Department was not allowed to speak at Academic Council meetings. She also alleged that the expert committee involved in the process did not comprise History professors.

Advertisement

Prof Jitendra Meena, a History professor and member of the Academic Council, placed the issue in the wider context of what he described as ideological intervention in education. He referred to a recent PMO notification listing books that should not be taught in universities, including BR Ambedkar’s Annihilation of Caste.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts