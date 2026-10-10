Cuts in Delhi University history syllabus draw ire of students, faculty

Hundreds of students gathered at the Department of History at the University of Delhi (DU) to protest the reduction in the number of courses approved for teaching, alleging that the move would restrict academic choices and undermine the department’s autonomy.

According to the students, the department had proposed 43 papers for teaching, but the university administration approved only 23. They said the reduction had curtailed their academic options at a time when enrolment had increased under the four-year undergraduate programme, putting additional pressure on existing infrastructure and overcrowded classrooms.

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The students alleged that several deleted courses dealt with caste, gender, tribal histories, labour and medieval Indian history. They claimed that the removal of these papers reflected an ideological agenda and called for the restoration of diverse historical perspectives in the university curriculum.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Prabhu Mohapatra, former Head of the Department of History, praised the faculty’s scholarship and academic standing while criticising the administration for allegedly preventing teachers from teaching subjects in their areas of specialisation. He questioned why scholars with expertise in gender studies and education were being denied the opportunity to teach courses related to their research interests.

Prof Maya John, a member of the DU History faculty and an elected member of the Academic Council, raised concerns over the process through which courses were withheld. She pointed out that even the Head of the Department was not allowed to speak at Academic Council meetings. She also alleged that the expert committee involved in the process did not comprise History professors.

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Prof Jitendra Meena, a History professor and member of the Academic Council, placed the issue in the wider context of what he described as ideological intervention in education. He referred to a recent PMO notification listing books that should not be taught in universities, including BR Ambedkar’s Annihilation of Caste.