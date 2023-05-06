Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

PTI

New Delhi, May 5

Security agencies have arrested 10 alleged cyber criminals while busting a gang of operatives who duped more than 60 people by posing as Army personnel, official sources said Thursday.

The multi-agency operation was triggered after initial inputs were shared by the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Southern Army Command based in Pune, they said.

A “notorious” cyber criminal and alleged kingpin in the case, Sanjeev Kumar (30), was first apprehended by the police from Bharatpur in Rajasthan and following his interrogation by joint teams of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan Police along with the MI.

Subsequently, raids were carried out in Nuh and Deeg in Kaithal districts of Haryana and nine people, accused of duping innocent civilians, by posing as Army personnel, were apprehended, they said.

The alleged criminal module spotted their victims through online house renting and other websites and gained their trust by using morphed identity documents of a serving Army personnel in the name of Deepak Bajrang Pawar, an official said.

The module adopted an “efficient method” of duping where they made a notional payment of a few rupees to verify the transaction for the settled deal of renting a property or buying some goods, primarily a second-hand vehicle, the official said.