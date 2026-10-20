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Home / Delhi / Cyber fraud accused dies in Bhondsi jail

Cyber fraud accused dies in Bhondsi jail

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:39 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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An undertrial accused in a cyber fraud and online extortion case involving an Italian woman died under suspicious circumstances at Bhondsi jail on Monday.

According to the police, the 36-year-old inmate’s condition deteriorated around 11.15 am. After receiving initial medical attention at the jail, he was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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A senior police officer said a cardiac arrest was suspected to be the cause of death. However, the exact cause will be established after the post-mortem examination, scheduled to be conducted by a board of doctors on Tuesday.

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The Gurugram cyber police had arrested the accused on October 2 for allegedly cheating an Italian woman of 900 euros (around Rs 98,000) on the pretext of marriage and claiming that the money would be used for AI video creation. A mobile phone allegedly used in the crime was also recovered from him.

The complainant, Paola Bertolini, a resident of Italy, had contacted ACP (Cyber) Gaurav Fogat through Instagram in July 2026. She arrived in Gurugram on September 28 and met the officer, expressing appreciation for the police response and their handling of her complaint.

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In her written complaint, Bertolini stated that she had become acquainted with a man, identified as Akhil Maurya, through social media. She allegedly sent him 450 euros through Western Union on August 4 and another 450 euros on September 10. An FIR was subsequently registered at the Cyber Crime West police station in Gurugram.

During the investigation, the cyber police arrested Akhil, a resident of Bahadurpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district who was living in Sector 17, Sukhrali, Gurugram. He was produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody. He died in jail on Monday, and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

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