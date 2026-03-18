Cyber fraud network involving Rs 40 crore busted in Gurugram, 10 arrested

The Cybercrime police have busted a nationwide cyber fraud network involving Rs 40 crore and arrested 10 accused.

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The accused were involved in investment fraud, loan fraud, digital arrests, cyber slavery and credit card fraud.

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The police recovered Rs 4 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones and two SIM cards from them.

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Gurugram Cyber Police claim to have arrested 10 accused of an organised cyber fraud gang spread across various states.

Upon reviewing the recovered devices, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre found several complaints and registered cases.“As many as 3,571 complaints and 96 cases have been filed against the accused across the country, including 12 cases at the Cyber Crime South police station and two cases at the Cyber Crime West police station in Gurugram. We are questioning the accused”, said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP, Cyber.