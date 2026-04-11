Cyber fraudster held in old coin selling scam

The Nuh police arrested a cyber-fraudster who defrauded people in the name of selling old coins and his network was spread across several states. A mobile phone including SIM card has been recovered from his possession.

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According to the police, the accused was identified as Mohammad Saad, a resident of Tigra village under the Ferozpur Sadar police station in Nuh district. An FIR was registered against him at the cyber police station, Nuh.

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A spokesperson of the Nuh police said that the accused posted advertisements on the social media platform Facebook offering to buy old coins, luring people with the promise of large sums of money in exchange for their old coins. When people fell for his deception, he would extort money from them under various pretexts and then flee. He defrauded many people in this manner. Inspection of his recovered mobile phone revealed several suspicious transactions. Two complaints have also been filed against the accused on a cyber security portal.

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“The investigation also revealed that the accused defrauded a man from Tamil Nadu of around Rs 108,000 and a man from Punjab of Rs 31,000. More revelations are likely in this case, and information about other victims is being gathered,” added a spokesperson.