Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Gurugram, August 24

An executive of a Mumbai-based advertisement company and his accomplice were arrested by a team of the cyber police station, Faridabad, for allegedly duping a Faridabad resident of Rs 39.2 lakh on pretext of getting him a franchise of McDonald’s. The accused are members of a gang of fraudsters and have duped many on the same pretext in the past.

According to the police, the accused, Prashant Kumar, alias Ravi, and Koshlainder, alias Lallu, are natives of Bihar, and were arrested from Bihar. Prashant currently resides with his family in Pune and he has done BTech in computer science and works in an advertisement agency in Mumbai whereas Koshailender has studied till Class XII.

“As much as Rs 2.2 lakh cash, 29 mobiles, 70 debit cards, a bank cheque book, a laptop, a hard disk, a pen drive and a Swift car, which was purchased by Prashant for Rs 8 lakh were recovered from their possession. Koshailender committed cyber fraud in Mumbai, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Orissa and he was also arrested by the Orissa police in 2019 in a case of cyber fraud in which he was on bail. A further probe is underway and other accused involved will be arrested soon”, added DCP central Pooja Vashisth.

The accused used to cheat people in the name of selling franchises of branded companies like Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Tanishq jewellery, Burger King and Dominos. The accused duped a Faridabad resident, Suresh Kumar, of Rs 39.20 lakh on the pretext of getting him a franchisee of McDonald’s after using a fake mail of the company. Soon, they demanded money and Suresh Kumar transferred the money but later found out that he had been duped and moved the police on August 4 and an FIR was registered.

“A special team was formed that arrested Prashant from Patna in Bihar on August 9 and Kosailendra from Warsiling in Nawada district of Bihar on August 20,” added DCP Vashisth.

