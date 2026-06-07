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Home / Delhi / Cyber police raid Janakpuri call centre, apprehend five in credit card limit scam

Cyber police raid Janakpuri call centre, apprehend five in credit card limit scam

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:29 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Gurugram police.
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The Gurugram police have busted a fake call centre in Delhi that allegedly ran a credit card limit enhancement scam and arrested five people, including a woman.

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The accused had allegedly been involved in cyber fraud for the past five months. To evade detection, they changed locations every 10 to 15 days.

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According to the police, a man filed a complaint at Cyber Crime South Police Station on March 11, alleging he was cheated of around Rs 28,000 after receiving a link from a person claiming to increase his credit card limit. A case was subsequently registered.

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Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Gaurav Phogat, a team led by Inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO of Cyber Crime South Police Station, raided a call centre in the Janakpuri area and arrested five accused from Delhi on Friday.

The accused were identified as Rahul (33), a resident of Baljit Nagar; Anuj Pal (20), Gaurav (24) and Mukul Kirar (22), all residents of Inderpuri; and Anchal (21), a resident of Tilak Nagar.

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During interrogation, the police found that the accused allegedly targeted people by offering to increase their credit card limits. Acting on the instructions of the main accused, they received customer data and made calls posing as credit card representatives. They then sent fraudulent links and used the stolen information to make online purchases using the victims’ credit cards.

The goods were either handed over to the main accused or sold by the accused if their value ranged between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000.

“The call centre had been operated by the main accused, Rahul, since January 2026. After committing fraud, the accused would suspend operations for two to three days before resuming. To avoid detection, they changed locations every 10 to 15 days. The main accused supplied fresh customer data after each fraud and collected the old data. We are questioning the accused,” said Gaurav Phogat, ACP (Cyber).

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