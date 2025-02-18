Cybercrook held for siphoning off Rs 10L from bank account

The Delhi Police have arrested a cyber fraudster for allegedly siphoning off Rs10 lakh from a man’s bank account using a spurious account, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Wasim. The police recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card from him. The police said a woman, Apoorv Sisodia, had lodged a complaint on November 18, alleging that five illegal transactions of Rs 2 lakh were made from his father’s bank account.