Coming out in favour of leading Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, who was rebuked publically as a drunkard by Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal on Sunday, AAP (Tilaknagar) MLA Jarnail Singh said he knew the singer from the past 30 years.

“Daler Mehndi paaji does not drink. He has major health issues,” Jarnail Singh said.

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The story started trending after prominent Bollywood personalities, including Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Kapil Sharma and Badshah, came out in support of Mehndi.

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However, another leading singer Sona Mohapatra has questioned the singer for his behaviour at the function, for which he had been paid.

Daler Mehndi became a household name after his song ‘bolo tara ra ra’ became super hit in the 1990s. ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’, ‘Ho Jayegi Balle Balle’ and ‘Dardi Rab Rab Kardi’ were certain other big hots.

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Daler Mehndi had first courted controversy after he was arrested in a case related to human trafficking in October 2003. He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in March 2018.