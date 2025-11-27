Daughter-in-law of pan masala baron dies by suicide at house

The daughter-in-law of pan masala baron Kamal Kishor, the man behind well-known Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brands, allegedly died by suicide at her house in South Delhi on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepti Chaurasia (38). She was found hanging from the ceiling of her house by her husband, who immediately informed the family members and the police about the incident, they said.

The police received information regarding the incident on Tuesday noon. The woman was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A crime team inspected the spot. The police recorded the statements of the family members. The body was later handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination. The police recovered a diary from the room in which Deepti mentioned dispute with her husband. The police also recovered a suicide note in which the woman wrote “no love no trust”. Reports quote the note as saying, “If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?”

The suicide note has been sent for forensic examination. The note does not contain allegations against anyone. However, Deepti’s family has lodged a complaint against her in-laws.

The couple got married in 2010 and has a 14-year-old son together. Meanwhile, Deepti’s family alleged that her husband was having an affair and she was subjected to physical assault.

Deepti’s brother Rishab claimed that his sister was murdered. He claimed that her husband Harpreet had an affair with a South Indian actress Tanisha Singh and she was subjected to physical assault by her mother-in-law and Harpreet.

“When we got to know about it, we brought her home. Later, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was being tortured and that her husband had affairs,” he said.

Rishabh also claimed that he spoke to Deepti three days ago. “I don’t know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide. I just want justice. My sister was married in 2010. His relations with her husband were not good. He used to physically assault her and abuse her,” he added.

However, Rajendra Singh, lawyer of the Chaurasia family, refuted the claims. “Both the families are together. There is no kind of dispute between both families. The allegations are factually incorrect,” Singh added.

The deceased probably had anxiety or depression that’s for the police to probe, the lawyer claimed. “We would request everyone to respect family’s privacy,” Singh said.