Daughters not safe in city: AAP MP Sanjay

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the rape of a three-year-old girl in a private school and the gangrape of a woman in a moving bus in Delhi, saying the slogans of “Beti Bachao” and “Nari Vandan” rang hollow as women and children remained unsafe in the Capital.

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He questioned the silence of the PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi L-G and the Police Commissioner over the incidents, and noted that AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, were dragged away and detained when they went to seek answers from the L-G over bail granted to the accused in the POCSO case.

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Singh said he would write to the L-G seeking a meeting and asserted that the party would not remain silent on the matter.

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Addressing the media, Sanjay Singh said, “A mother dropped her three-year-old daughter at a private school in Janakpuri believing that the child would receive an education there.” However, he said, the class teacher took the child to the basement, where a school caretaker identified as Lalit Kumar raped the child in the teacher’s presence.

“When the victim’s mother approached the police to complain about the incident, the Delhi Police, under Amit Shah and the L-G, detained both the mother and the child at the police station,” he said.

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“According to the child’s mother, the DCP pressured the family to suppress the matter,” Sanjay Singh noted, and said after great difficulty, an FIR was registered on May 1, but the accused secured bail within five days.

Referring to the gangrape of a woman inside a moving bus, Singh termed it as a recurrence of the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder. He said the bus kept moving for two hours while the woman was gangraped inside the vehicle. “This is the state of security in the national capital,” he said.

He said whenever protests are held or voices raised over such incidents, the police respond with batons, dragging and beatings. “Delhi is increasingly becoming a hub of crimes against women and their safety was being torn apart,” he said, and added that the BJP Government at the Centre, the L-G and the Delhi Police Commissioner must answer on this serious issue.