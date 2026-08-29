Day 5 of IIT-Delhi protest: Administration warns of disciplinary action after stir reaches faculty quarters

The IIT-Delhi administration has warned of disciplinary action against protesters after a group allegedly extended their agitation into residential areas and staged demonstrations outside faculty housing late on Thursday night as the student protest over the death of 31-year-old Physics MSc student Rishikesh Kumar entered its fifth day.

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In an email sent to students on Friday, the administration said the situation “escalated significantly” on the night of August 27, when, between 10.30 pm and 12.30 am, a group of protesters demonstrated directly in front of faculty housing and allegedly used “unsavoury, humiliating and threatening language” in their slogans.

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“Such behaviour compromises the safety, privacy and peace of faculty members and their families, including young children and elderly dependents,” the administration said. “The institute will take disciplinary actions against individuals disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus including residential areas, classes, academic and other activities,” it added.

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The administration, in its latest communication, also listed the steps it said had been taken following discussions with student representatives and other students. It said the External Inquiry Committee has started functioning, financial support for Kumar’s family from the Institute Benevolent Fund has been approved and a separate fund through voluntary contributions from faculty, students and staff has been created.

The institute also said the External Ombudsperson would be appointed next week. “We have continued to engage with our student representatives and other students in good faith,” it added.

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The warning came after heightened protest activity on campus on Thursday night. At midnight, students raised a powerful call for professors to step out and stand in solidarity with them. “Professor bahar aao, aao hamara saath do,” students chanted, urging faculty members to join them and support their fight for institutional changes.

Students have been demanding accountability and stronger support systems on campus, while raising concerns over mental health support, hostel-related issues, grievance redressal and student welfare. “We are asking for more than assurances. Students need to know that when they are struggling, there is someone in the system who will listen to them and help,” a protesting student said. “This protest is about making sure that no student feels unheard or helpless. The administration must take responsibility and bring in measures that actually protect students,” said another.

Kumar died on August 22 after jumping from the sixth floor of IIT-Delhi’s Lecture Hall Complex. His death triggered protests on campus, with students demanding an independent probe and wider institutional changes. The institute has constituted an External Inquiry Committee. The panel has been given two weeks to submit its report.

However, students maintain that the issue extends beyond the inquiry into Kumar’s death. They are pressing for stronger mechanisms to identify and respond to students in distress, better grievance redressal and greater accountability within the institute.