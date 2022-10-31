Day after boy's death, murder case registered

Gurugram, October 30
The Gurugram police today registered a case of murder after an 18-year-old Class XII student of a local school was found dead in a residential complex at Sector 45 here.
The boy had allegedly gone to a friend’s house to get a book and he “fell from the eighth floor”. The parents, however, suspected foul play and following a complaint by them, the police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made him feel very paranoid about his privacy'
Kohli says I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism, please...
An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has expressed such pain
Narendra Modi is in Gujarat