Day after boy's death, murder case registered

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 30

The Gurugram police today registered a case of murder after an 18-year-old Class XII student of a local school was found dead in a residential complex at Sector 45 here.

The boy had allegedly gone to a friend’s house to get a book and he “fell from the eighth floor”. The parents, however, suspected foul play and following a complaint by them, the police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.