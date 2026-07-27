Day after CJP protest ends, Delhi BJP steps up student outreach efforts

A day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its 36-day protest over the NEET-UG paper leak, the BJP on Sunday stepped up its outreach to students, highlighting the Centre’s examination reforms and expansion of higher education while seeking to shift the narrative towards transparency and opportunity.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta posted on X, “India’s youth deserve a future built on fairness, transparency and opportunity,” adding that PM Narendra Modi had reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting students’ aspirations through decisive reforms. She highlighted measures including stringent action against paper leaks, stronger legal safeguards, a more credible examination system, expanded educational opportunities and continued support for startups and innovation.

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The BJP’s outreach continued on ground as Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra organised ‘Yuva Samvad (Gen Z with Modi)’, bringing together around 50 students from universities and colleges across Delhi, along with some parents. The interaction focused on the expansion of higher education institutions, curriculum changes and educational reforms undertaken since 2014.

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During the discussion, participants also shared their views on the recently concluded CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. According to the BJP, several students described the agitation as inappropriate, saying public movements should promote unity and positive thinking. They also alleged that ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-national’ remarks had been made during the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Malhotra said the Modi government had significantly expanded opportunities in medical education. He said the number of AIIMS had increased from 11 before 2014 to 23, while medical colleges had risen from 387 to 766. He added that MBBS seats had increased from 51,348 to 1,15,812 and postgraduate medical seats from 31,185 to 73,111.

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He said programmes such as Yuva Samvad provided young people with a platform to voice their opinions on nation-building and asserted that today’s youth were playing an important role in building a “Viksit Bharat”. He added that discussions should be based on facts and reasoning rather than attempts to mislead or divide society.