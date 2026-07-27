DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Day after CJP protest ends, Delhi BJP steps up student outreach efforts

Day after CJP protest ends, Delhi BJP steps up student outreach efforts

Delhi party chief launches 'Gen Z with Modi' drive

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP president Harsh Malhotra organised ‘Yuva Samvad (Gen Z with Modi)’, bringing together around 50 students from universities and colleges across Delhi.
Advertisement

A day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its 36-day protest over the NEET-UG paper leak, the BJP on Sunday stepped up its outreach to students, highlighting the Centre’s examination reforms and expansion of higher education while seeking to shift the narrative towards transparency and opportunity.

Advertisement

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta posted on X, “India’s youth deserve a future built on fairness, transparency and opportunity,” adding that PM Narendra Modi had reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting students’ aspirations through decisive reforms. She highlighted measures including stringent action against paper leaks, stronger legal safeguards, a more credible examination system, expanded educational opportunities and continued support for startups and innovation.

Advertisement

The BJP’s outreach continued on ground as Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra organised ‘Yuva Samvad (Gen Z with Modi)’, bringing together around 50 students from universities and colleges across Delhi, along with some parents. The interaction focused on the expansion of higher education institutions, curriculum changes and educational reforms undertaken since 2014.

Advertisement

During the discussion, participants also shared their views on the recently concluded CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. According to the BJP, several students described the agitation as inappropriate, saying public movements should promote unity and positive thinking. They also alleged that ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-national’ remarks had been made during the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Malhotra said the Modi government had significantly expanded opportunities in medical education. He said the number of AIIMS had increased from 11 before 2014 to 23, while medical colleges had risen from 387 to 766. He added that MBBS seats had increased from 51,348 to 1,15,812 and postgraduate medical seats from 31,185 to 73,111.

Advertisement

He said programmes such as Yuva Samvad provided young people with a platform to voice their opinions on nation-building and asserted that today’s youth were playing an important role in building a “Viksit Bharat”. He added that discussions should be based on facts and reasoning rather than attempts to mislead or divide society.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts