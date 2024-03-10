Day after cop kicks namazis, peace prevails in Inderlok

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 9

A day after tension in North Delhi’s Inderlok area, normalcy returned to the place on Saturday. However, questions lingered regarding the incident where a policeman kicked and assaulted a group of people offering namaz on the road outside the mosque.

In a viral video that sparked outrage nationwide, a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was captured kicking and assaulting individuals while they were engaged in Friday prayers.

Addressing the incident, the mosque’s imam, Mufti Mohammad Aaqil Qasmi, expressed sadness, stating, “It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred. While some policemen have been supportive and kind, this cop’s actions were regrettable.”

However, the imam emphasised that the issue should not be linked to the mosque, as they do not permit prayers on the roads. He explained, “Due to the Friday prayers and the upcoming Ramzan, a large crowd gathered. Some arrived late and resorted to praying on the road to avoid missing the prayer.”

A resident, who preferred anonymity, remarked, “This is unprecedented. We hope for peace to prevail in the area.”

Manoj Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police for North district, said, “With the assistance of local residents, we have successfully restored peace and tranquillity in the area. We have taken action against the officer responsible, and corrective measures will be implemented against anyone found guilty.”

Local residents and mosque members held discussions with police officials regarding the incident. Police officials confirmed receiving a formal complaint against the officer and assured prompt action.

Meanwhile, security personnel remained deployed on Saturday to maintain law and order in the area, officials said.

At least three companies of paramilitary along with the local police remained deployed in Inderlok and its nearby areas in north Delhi.

The force also a held a flag march and requested locals to not believe on rumours.

Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar was suspended following the DCP’s order on Friday. The order specified immediate suspension, with Tomar to receive a subsistence allowance during the first three months of suspension.

An official said the reason behind the officer’s behaviour was yet to be determined.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.