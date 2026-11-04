Day after cops’ protest at HQ, MHA suspends ACP Manasvi

A day after several policemen staged a protest at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh road, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha, the face of the demonstrations, with immediate effect.

According to an order dated November 2, “Departmental proceedings against Manasvi Vashistha, DANIPS (2019), entry grade, are contemplated; now therefore, the competent authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 10 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, hereby places him under suspension with immediate effect.”

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It further stated that during the suspension period, Vashistha’s headquarters will be Delhi and he would not be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

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However, during the suspension period, Vashistha would be entitled to a subsistence allowance equivalent to the leave salary he would have drawn had he been on leave on half-average pay or half pay, along with dearness allowance, if admissible on the basis of such leave salary. This would be subject to his furnishing a certificate stating that he was not engaged in any business, profession or vocation for a profit, remuneration or salary, the order mentioned.

The controversy erupted following an incident at a police station on October 23, in which advocate Lalit Bansal sustained a serious head injury in an alleged assault.

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Lawyers alleged that when a group of advocates approached the police station seeking action in the case, ACP Vashishtha threatened them by displaying her service revolver.

In protest, lawyers across Delhi's district courts launched an indefinite strike, demanding action against the officers concerned.

On October 28, Vashishtha was transferred from the Gandhi Nagar subdivision to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), while Shahdara SHO Arun Kumar was shifted to the Security Unit. The transfers prompted lawyers to call off their strike.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, along with senior officers, held a Sampark Sabha at the Police Headquarters on Monday to hear the grievances of personnel across ranks.

The Commissioner assured them of prompt action on genuine concerns, including issues relating to promotions, modified assured career progression (MACP), housing and service conditions.

District and unit heads have been directed to hold regular meetings and ensure time-bound redressal of grievances.

A joint coordination committee comprising representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi and various Bar Associations will also be constituted to address issues faced by police personnel while performing their official duties.