DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Day after Diwali, Delhi chokes as AQI shoots up despite green crackers curbs

Day after Diwali, Delhi chokes as AQI shoots up despite green crackers curbs

Air Quality Index spikes to 347 at 7 am, according to data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:05 AM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Most areas across the national capital reported worrying levels of pollution. Video grab/ANI
Advertisement

Delhi woke up to a blanket of smog and ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday morning, the day after Diwali, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked to 347 at 7:00 am, according to reports citing data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Advertisement

This marks only a marginal improvement from last year, when the AQI was recorded at 359 at 6:30 am post-Diwali.

Advertisement

In an attempt to balance public health concerns with the interests of the firecracker industry, the Supreme Court had permitted the sale and use of green crackers on Diwali.

Advertisement

The court allowed their use in Delhi only between 6:00 am to 7:00 am and 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm on the days leading up to and on Diwali, i.e., October 20 and 21.

Advertisement

Most areas across the national capital reported worrying levels of pollution. At Anand Vihar, PM 2.5 was measured at 358 and PM 10 at 340, according to a NDTV report.

Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 408, crossing into the ‘severe’ category, with PM 2.5 as the major pollutant.

In RK Puram, the AQI was recorded at 368, while visuals from Dilli Haat, INA, showed thick smog reducing visibility, forcing motorists to switch on headlights during daytime hours.

Despite the restriction, pollution levels in the city remained largely unchanged. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI, reported at 4:00 pm on Monday, stood at 345—still within the ‘very poor’ category, as per data from 38 out of 39 monitoring stations monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts