Day after MCD House ruckus, AAP, BJP protest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 7

A day after the brawl at the maiden meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, both AAP and BJP held protests in the national capital on Saturday.

While AAP protested outside the Delhi L-G’s residence, accusing him of destroying the Constitution, the BJP staged a sit-in at Rajghat against the alleged hooliganism by AAP councillors during the mayoral election. Atishi Marlena, AAP MLA who was at the protest site outside the L-G’s residence, said the L-G was acting at the behest of the BJP and was helping the saffron party have its Mayor and Deputy Mayor elected.

“First they nominated 10 aldermen, all supporters of the BJP, bypassing the elected Delhi Government. Ignoring our candidate, the L-G nominated a BJP councillor as the presiding officer. During the meeting, the presiding officer administered the oath to the nominated members before the elected members to materialise BJP’s ploy to make them participate in voting, which is unconstitutional,” she said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday shot off a letter to the Delhi L-G over the conflict of powers. “The L-G is supposed to be bound by the advice of the Council of Ministers. He can’t run a parallel government. If the same logic is applied all over India, the post of PM, CM and all ministers will be irrelevant,” he said.

The election for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor had to be called off after a ruckus at the maiden meeting of the Delhi MC on Friday. The House was adjourned after AAP and BJP councillors exchanged blows when nominated members were being administered oath before the elected members.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that AAP councillors were behaving like hooligans and created ruckus in the House. BJP leader Ramvir Singh, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said, “The entire world is condemning the Friday incident. AAP councillors misbehaved with and disrespected the presiding officer.”

The BJP also wrote to the Delhi L-G, demanding suspension of all AAP MLAs nominated by the Speaker to the MC for at least three meetings of the civic body as punishment for orchestrating the violence.