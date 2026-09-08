Day after Satya Niketan mishap, shops shut, students confined to PG accommodations

The once-bustling lanes of Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus wore a deserted look on Monday, with shops shut and students largely confined to their paying guest (PG) accommodations, a day after the tragic collapse of a building that housed students.

The incident has also brought the condition of several other buildings in the area under scrutiny. The MCD has issued vacation notices for a number of properties around the collapse site, citing their “ruinous/dangerous” condition. These include buildings numbered 81, 82, 13 and 15.

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A spot check by The Tribune revealed that the condition of several other structures in the vicinity is no different. While some buildings have worn-out plaster and visible signs of neglect, others appear old and poorly maintained, raising questions about their suitability for habitation. Yet, students continue to live in them, left with few alternatives amid high demand for accommodation near the university.

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Just metres from the collapsed building is a narrow lane that serves as the only entry and exit for several buildings. The cramped passage poses an additional safety risk, particularly in the event of a fire, structural failure or other emergency.

Satya Niketan’s proximity to Delhi University’s South Campus has turned the locality into a major hub for student accommodation, drawing youngsters from across the country. The demand has also created a lucrative opportunity for property owners, many of whom have converted residential properties into commercial PG facilities.

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Thousands of students live in these structures, with additional floors and rooms often added to maximise rental income. But the civic infrastructure appears to have failed to keep pace with the rapid expansion of such accommodations.

Rents are commonly charged per bed rather than per room. At around Rs 6,000 or more per bed, a three-bed room can cost students Rs 18,000 or more despite cramped conditions and inadequate ventilation.

Students also complain of pressure from landlords and PG operators over rent payments. One student said tenants were threatened with eviction even over minor delays.

“If the rent is delayed even by a day, the owner threatens to make us vacate the place. No one comes to check the state of the PGs. They take security deposits, brokerage fee and advance rent from us,” the student said, highlighting the gap between the money charged and the facilities provided.

Around 80 metres from the collapse site, another building appears to be in a precarious condition, underscoring the concerns over the safety of student accommodations in the densely packed locality.