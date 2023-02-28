Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 27

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI triggered an all-out political war between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which held nationwide protests, including in the capital, and opposition BJP, which slammed the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit as a party of “anarchy and crime”.

Top AAP leaders — Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and state Transport Minister Gopal Rai came — slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Singh saying, “The arrest of Manish Sisodia is meant to deflect attention from the Modi-Adani nexus. But we will not be intimidated by threats of FIRs, arrests and remands. We will take the truth of this nexus to every house. There will be an end to this dictatorial tendency.”

The BJP fielded its spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who said Kejriwal has taken the oath of the Constitution to destroy it. Bhatia called AAP ‘arajak’ (anarchic) and a party of ‘apradh’ (crime).

Terming the arrest of Sisodia a sign of “dictatorship”, AAP leaders said the times were reminiscent of the Emergency.

The BJP retorted, saying AAP neither believed in the judicial system nor in law.

AAP leaders, however, dared the BJP to set up a JPC to probe the Adani issue with Sanjay Singh noting, “Give me ED and CBI for a day. Then even Adani will be in jail.”

AAP workers protested against Sisodia's arrest and remand all day in Delhi, with the police setting up barricades all over to ensure law and order.

Nearly 80 AAP workers were also detained by the police, with top party leaders alleging “Emergency-like situation” and accusing cops of picking up workers from inside the party office.

Gopal Rai later questioned why former Delhi L-G Anil Baijal was not questioned in the excise case.

‘Don’t worry about going to jail’

“There are many party colleagues inside the jail. I keep speaking to them. They all are happy,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj, who is a senior AAP leader and an MLA. He was addressing party workers, on Monday, when he apparently told party workers not to worry about the “stay” in Delhi jails. Notably, Delhi prisons come under the administrative jurisdiction of the Delhi Government’s Home Department.