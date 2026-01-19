DT
Home / Delhi / Dyal Singh College students seek removal of "Evening" tag

Dyal Singh College students seek removal of "Evening" tag

Oppose relocation, want ‘Evening’ tag removed while retaining legacy

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Dayal Singh Evening College students seek name change
Amid discussions over a proposed renaming of Dyal Singh Evening College, students have clarified that their primary objection is not to the name Dyal Singh or the institution’s historic Lodhi Road campus, but to the continued use of the word “Evening” in the college’s name.

In a formal letter to the chairman of the college, DS Chauhan, the Dyal Singh Evening College Student Union said the term “Evening” no longer reflects the academic reality of the institution, as regular classes are now conducted during daytime hours. The students also stated categorically that the college must continue to function from its existing Lodhi Road location.

The letter was jointly signed by Student Union President Aryan Rawat and Vice-President Nishant Beniwal.

In a written response, Chauhan assured students that there is no proposal to relocate the college and that it will continue to operate from its present campus. He clarified that any process under consideration relates only to the name of the institution and not to its physical location.

Commenting on the issue, Abhishek Chaudhary, Central Councillor of the Student Union, said a practical understanding had emerged among students. He said that while a change in the college’s name was acceptable to many, relocation was not.

“If the name is changed, the ‘Evening’ tag associated with the college should be removed. Although classes are held during the day, the college still carries the name ‘Evening,’ so changing the name is acceptable,” he said.

Chaudhary also warned against any attempt to shift the campus. “If there is any attempt to move the college from its current location, I, along with the entire union and all students, will protest strongly. We will not allow even a single brick of this college to be moved,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Shubh Sharma, a BA Programme student, said he supported the removal of the “Evening” tag but opposed any change in location. “I want my college to remain at Lodhi Road only. If the location is changed in the future, I, along with the student union, will protest,” he said.

However, a section of students has opposed any alteration to the existing name, including the “Evening” tag. Jaspreet Kaur, a Sikh student, said she strongly opposed both renaming and relocation. “The name of the college represents its history and legacy, and the Lodhi Road campus is an integral part of that identity. Changing either would dilute the values and heritage associated with this institution,” she said.

The debate highlights active student participation in institutional decision-making. While views differ on renaming, there is near-unanimous agreement among students that the college must remain at its historic Lodhi Road campus, with the central demand from a majority focused on removing the outdated “Evening” tag.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

