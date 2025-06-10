Dayalpur rapist-killer nabbed in Uttar Pradesh, shot during dramatic escape bid

Delhi Police have arrested the man accused of the brutal rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area, an official said here on Tuesday.

The accused was tracked down and caught on the Hapur-Bulandshehar road in Uttar Pradesh, but not before launching a brazen attack on a police constable and attempting a dramatic escape.

The suspect, identified as Naushad (28), allegedly slashed a Delhi Police constable with a hidden blade while being escorted back to the National Capital. He tried to flee but was shot in the leg by the police and immediately re-apprehended.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the case began unfolding around 8:41 pm on Saturday when the Dayalpur police station received a distress call reporting the suspected rape and murder of a minor girl.

Officers rushed to the scene and learned that the victim had already been taken to JPC Hospital by her father, where doctors had declared her “brought dead”.

“Visible facial injuries and signs of sexual assault led to the immediate involvement of crime and forensic teams,” the officer said.

A case under relevant Sections of law was registered, and multiple police teams were formed.

Preliminary probe revealed that the girl, a resident of Nehru Vihar, had gone to give ice to a relative living nearby around 7 pm on Saturday. When she did not return home for a long time, her parents began searching for her.

After an intense search, the girl’s father found her body stuffed inside a bloodstained suitcase in a locked house nearby. The house belonged to one Naushad, who was nowhere to be found and became the prime suspect.

“With the help of CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence, we tracked the accused to Uttar Pradesh and arrested him on June 10,” said a senior police official.

However, trouble erupted on the return journey. Near Jheel Park in the Welcome police station area, Naushad requested a stop, citing the need to relieve himself. As he was being escorted, he suddenly attacked constable Amit Mann with a concealed blade.

Sub-Inspector Kaushik Ghosh, leading the escort team, fired a warning shot and ordered the accused to stop. When Naushad ignored the command and continued to flee, Ghosh fired a second, carefully aimed shot that struck him in the leg.

Both the injured constable and the accused were rushed to JPC Hospital for medical treatment. The police have now registered a second case at the Welcome police station for the attack on the cop and the escape attempt.

Further investigation is ongoing, the officer added.