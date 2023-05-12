Days after gangster’s murder, 99 Tihar Jail officials transferred

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

In a major reshuffle days after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s murder, the Delhi Prisons Department on Thursday evening transferred 99 officials, including 11 deputy superintendents and 12 assistant superintendents, posted at Tihar Jail. The gangster was killed allegedly by four members of a rival gang inside the Tihar Jail on April 2.

Notably, top jail officials on Monday had reviewed security arrangements at Tihar. Director General of Prisons Sanjay Beniwal had met senior officers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Tamil Nadu Special Force to discuss security arrangements as police personnel of ITBP and Tamil Nadu police were deployed at Tihar Jail.

Earlier, around six officials, including two assistant superintendents and four wardens, were suspended on Friday. Apart from this, a departmental inquiry was also ordered against two head warders. The Director General of Tihar jail had also instructed for action to be taken against nine personnel of Tamil Nadu special force, who were also deployed at Tihar jail.