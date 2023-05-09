Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

Days after the brutal murder of a gangster in Tihar Jail, Delhi Director General of Prisons Sanjay Beniwal on Monday met senior officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Tamil Nadu Special Force to discuss security arrangements as police personnel of both — ITBP and the Tamil Nadu Police — were deployed at Tihar Jail.

The meeting was called after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered by rival gang members with knives and rods on April 2.

The CCTV footage of the incident had raised serious questions about the intentions and conduct of the jail officials and security personnel.

They (police personnel) were seen standing and watching Tillu Tajpuriya’s battered and blood-soaked body being struck repeatedly by his rivals.

After the meeting, Beniwal said steps to further strengthen the security were discussed. He further said that they would try to learn from their mistakes.

Notably, around six officials — including two Assistant Superintendents and four wardens — of Tihar Jail were suspended on Friday. Apart from this, a departmental inquiry was also ordered against two head warders.

The Director General of Tihar Jail had also instructed for action to be taken against nine personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Force who were also deployed in the prison.