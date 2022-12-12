Days after MCD poll defeat, Delhi BJP president resigns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Days after the BJP lost power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, state unit chief Adesh Gupta tendered his resignation which was immediately accepted by party national president JP Nadda.

A communication by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva had been appointed the interim president of the state unit until further orders.

Gupta had been under the scanner for failing to retain the MCD.

The BJP won 104 of the 250 wards in the elections while the Aam Aadmi Party bagged 134, ending a 15-year BJP rule in the MCD.

Sachdeva is a known organisation man. Meanwhile, there was buzz of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Kapil Mishra being in the race for Delhi unit president-ship.