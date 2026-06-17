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Home / Delhi / Days before NEET-UG retest, student dies by suicide in Delhi

Days before NEET-UG retest, student dies by suicide in Delhi

A note which contained an apology to her parents and stated that she felt she had been unable to fulfil their aspirations was found

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Days before students are scheduled to appear for the NEET-UG retest, a 17-year-old student was found dead at her residence in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

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The girl’s family, originally from Rajasthan, was living in Delhi.

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According to police, a PCR call was received at Palam Village Police Station regarding the teenager, who had been taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka in an unconscious condition. Doctors declared her brought dead.

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During inquest proceedings conducted under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), it emerged that the girl had allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Palam Colony.

A crime team visited and inspected the spot. Police recorded statements of family members, who did not raise any allegations of foul play or abetment against any person.

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During the investigation, officers recovered a notebook containing a handwritten note. The note, along with material allegedly used in the incident, was seized as part of the inquiry.

According to police, the note contained an apology to her parents and stated that she felt she had been unable to fulfil their aspirations.

A post-mortem examination was conducted, following which the body was handed over to the legal heir after completion of the inquest proceedings, an official said.

Police said no material indicating abetment or any other suspicious circumstances had come to light during the inquiry. Family members also did not make any allegations suggesting foul play.

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