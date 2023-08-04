DBC employees hold demonstration, demand regular jobs

PTI

New Delhi, August 3

Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) tasked with containing the spread of dengue and malaria in the national capital on Thursday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here demanding regularisation and better equipment.

The DBC employees were promised permanent posts as field workers by the government in March 2022. This has not been materialised as of yet. Several such workers have complained that their salaries barely cover the expenses of their families.

On Thursday, scores of the employees of the Domestic Breeding Checkers unit gathered outside Kejriwal’s house demanding regularisation. They held banners and placards stating their demands for better equipment, job security and financial safety. During the strike, organised by Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union, the protesters said despite working for several years, no official position was granted to them, owing to which they are not entitled to any medical benefits and post-retirement allowances.

DBC employees were first introduced to the city in 1996 under the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to tackle the menace of vector-borne diseases.

