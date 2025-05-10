DC meets RWAs to boost readiness for air raid-like emergencies in Gurugram

To ensure effective preparedness for potential air raid-like emergencies, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar chaired an important meeting with representatives of various resident welfare associations (RWAs) at the Mini-Secretariat’s conference hall on Friday. Over 60 RWA representatives attended the meeting, along with CTM Ravindra Kumar and HIPA Additional Director Jyoti Nagpal.

The DC said following the recent civil defence mock drills and blackout exercises, the administration had initiated the installation of sirens with a 5-km range at all SDM and BDPO offices. Additionally, sirens with a range of 1-2 km will be installed at other public locations across the district.

He emphasised the increased importance of civil safety and community preparedness in current times. He directed the RWAs to explore arrangements for basement shelters in accordance with Central and state government guidelines and educate residents about siren signals, warning alerts and emergency precautions. Citizens were advised to ensure a complete blackout during alerts — turning off all lights and avoiding the use of power backups while staying away from windows and doors.

The DC urged citizens, through RWA representatives, not to believe or circulate unverified information or rumours as they could cause unnecessary panic. The district administration was fully alert and active, and all verified information would be shared via print, electronic media and official social media handles.

Residents are encouraged to follow updates through the official social media accounts of Gurugram DC and DIPRO on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Any suspicious or unverified message should not be forwarded, and its authenticity should be verified through official channels. In case of any emergency, citizens can contact the emergency helpline number, 112.

DC Kumar reiterated the need for full compliance with blackout protocols during an air raid and urged both departments and the public to strictly follow all Central Government guidelines. He stressed that the success of such preparedness efforts depended on active participation of all stakeholders.

During the meeting, the RWA representatives shared their concerns and suggestions, which were duly acknowledged andaddressed by the DC.