DCP cracks the whip on traffic lapses

In a surprise inspection on Friday, newly appointed DCP Traffic, Rajesh Mohan, found two traffic police personnel guilty of negligence. He has since recommended disciplinary action against both to the DCP headquarters.

During the inspection, one constable was found on duty wearing slippers, while another was absent from his designated post. In addition, vehicles were seen driving in the wrong direction and parking improperly, yet no challans were being issued. The DCP ordered immediate challans against violators. Penalties were issued to vehicles parked in no-parking zones and in an unregulated manner.

DCP Mohan said the primary role of the traffic police is to ensure smooth and orderly traffic flow. “To maintain safe and efficient traffic movement, the Gurugram police will take strict action against both violators and negligent personnel,” he said.

Referring to the inspection, Mohan added, “A zonal officer and a constable were found derelict in their duties — one for being absent from his post and the other for being improperly dressed while on duty. A recommendation for disciplinary action has been submitted for both. If any officer fails in their responsibilities or if a member of the public breaches traffic rules, necessary action will follow in accordance with regulations.”