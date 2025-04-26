DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / DCP cracks the whip on traffic lapses

DCP cracks the whip on traffic lapses

Check leads to disciplinary action against two policemen
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:26 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DCP Rajesh Mohan conducts an inspection near the Millennium City Metro Station along with police personnel on Friday.
Advertisement

In a surprise inspection on Friday, newly appointed DCP Traffic, Rajesh Mohan, found two traffic police personnel guilty of negligence. He has since recommended disciplinary action against both to the DCP headquarters.

During the inspection, one constable was found on duty wearing slippers, while another was absent from his designated post. In addition, vehicles were seen driving in the wrong direction and parking improperly, yet no challans were being issued. The DCP ordered immediate challans against violators. Penalties were issued to vehicles parked in no-parking zones and in an unregulated manner.

DCP Mohan said the primary role of the traffic police is to ensure smooth and orderly traffic flow. “To maintain safe and efficient traffic movement, the Gurugram police will take strict action against both violators and negligent personnel,” he said.

Advertisement

Referring to the inspection, Mohan added, “A zonal officer and a constable were found derelict in their duties — one for being absent from his post and the other for being improperly dressed while on duty. A recommendation for disciplinary action has been submitted for both. If any officer fails in their responsibilities or if a member of the public breaches traffic rules, necessary action will follow in accordance with regulations.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper