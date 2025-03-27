DT
DCP Traffic saves man's life by giving CPR after bike accident in Delhi

DCP Traffic saves man's life by giving CPR after bike accident in Delhi

The incident occurs on Wednesday night around 10 when DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal was heading home from the Prem Bari Bridge
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:49 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) saved a man's life by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to him after he met with an accident on the Delhi Cantonment flyover, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night around 10 when DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal was heading home from the Prem Bari Bridge, he said.

He added that he noticed a severely injured man, identified as Nitin Tyagi (45), a resident of Punjabi Bagh, lying unconscious on the roadside after a bike accident.

A purported video of the incident is being circulated on social media showing that the DCP stops his car to attend to the victim.

"I was coming from the Wazirpur side when I saw the man. He was severely injured and not breathing. Hence, to save his life I administered CPR. He regained consciousness in a couple of minutes," Jaiswal said.

Earlier, in December 2024, Jaiswal had rescued an army couple after they were trapped inside their car which overturned in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area.

