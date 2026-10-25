DCPCR seeks action-taken report from Delhi authorities over schoolgirl’s death

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report about the death of a 17-year-old Class 12 student who allegedly set herself on fire inside a government school in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar and sought an action-taken report from the authorities within two weeks.

According to the commission’s proceedings, the girl allegedly brought a bottle containing petrol and a purported suicide note in her school bag before setting herself on fire near the guard room. Police recovered the note and the bottle, and the circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated.

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The commission said that if the contents of the news reports were true, the incident raised serious concerns about the safety of children on school premises, particularly as the student had allegedly managed to bring an inflammable substance into the school and set herself on fire.

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It also flagged possible lapses in ensuring children’s safety within the school premises.

The DCPCR has directed the Director of Education, the school principal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the North-East District and the Station House Officer of Krishna Nagar police station to submit their action-taken reports within two weeks of receiving the order.

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The incident occurred on Saturday at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Krishna Nagar. The 17-year-old student was found in a severely burnt condition behind the guard room and was taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where she was declared dead, police said.

Police are examining CCTV footage, questioning teachers and school staff, and investigating how the student allegedly brought the flammable substance into the school.

A three-page purported suicide note recovered from her school bag is also being examined. Investigators are probing multiple angles, including a suspected breakup, but have not established the motive behind her death.

The family has questioned the possibility of suicide and alleged negligence by the school staff.