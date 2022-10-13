DCW chief alleges rape threats after Sajid Khan letter

New Delhi, October 12
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has claimed she had been receiving threats of sexual assault ever since she wrote to the Centre demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show “Bigg Boss”.
Maliwal submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Cell, saying she had been receiving rape threats on social media.
