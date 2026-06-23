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Home / Delhi / DCW constitutes expert panel on women’s safety and welfare

DCW constitutes expert panel on women’s safety and welfare

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has constituted an expert committee to assist the Commission on matters related to the protection, welfare, safety, rights and empowerment of women in the national capital.

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The panel has been formed under Sections 8 and 10 of the Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994, with the approval of the DCW Chairperson. The six-member committee comprises experts from the fields of social work, public policy, healthcare and women’s empowerment. Those appointed include Dr Neena Pandey, Professor in the

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Department of Social Work; Dr K Aparna Sharma, Professor at AIIMS, New Delhi; Dr Neelima Sona of MyGov’s Special Project Division; Sonal Kapoor, Director of Protsahan India Foundation; sociologist Vinita Bakshi; and social worker Indira Mishra.

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The committee will assist the Commission in carrying out its functions.

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