Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, December 15
After the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in the national capital, the Delhi Commission for Women has issued notices to e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon.
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesday morning was procured from Flipkart, police investigation has revealed.
Delhi Women’s Commission chief Swati Maliwal said acid is easily available online on these sites.
Swati said, “I am issuing notice to both Flipkart and Amazon. It seems it is so easy to get acid. Just one click and get free home delivery of acid. Accountability will be fixed.”
Swati, in the notices issued to the e-commerce giants, has sought complete details of the sellers who have placed acid as a product on the online platforms.
The Delhi Women’s Commission also sought a copy of the licence that was obtained by the platform concerned for selling acid online.
