DDA approves Delhi Master Plan-2047

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047), setting out a long-term framework for the Capital’s growth and development up to 2047.

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The plan, approved at a meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA chairman Taranjit Singh Sandhu, will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for final approval and subsequent notification.

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The Tribune learnt that the Master Plan has been prepared through a multi-stage review process and incorporates consultations with key administrative and infrastructure agencies, including the Delhi Government, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, DMRC, NCRTC and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).

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With Delhi’s population projected to grow from 2.4 crore presently to 3.2 crore by 2047, the plan adopts an integrated approach covering housing, economic growth, mobility, environmental sustainability, infrastructure, heritage conservation, urban regeneration and citizen-centric governance.

The DDA also approved amendments to the Unified Building Bylaws (UBBL)-2016, aimed at reducing procedural delays and easing the building plan approval process.

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Under the approved changes, applicants will no longer need to obtain prior no objection certificates from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Chief Inspector of Factories, Delhi Jal Board and Forest Department for obtaining building permits. The move is intended to reduce the compliance burden and enable faster project approvals.

In another significant decision, the DDA approved a uniform policy for the reconstruction and redevelopment of old DDA-built two-storey dwelling units on individual plots across Delhi. The policy addresses a long-standing demand from residents of older DDA housing schemes, including Naraina Vihar. Several such units, developed under the MPD-1962, are more than 50 years old and have become structurally deficient.

Under the new framework, built-up two-storey units will receive redevelopment rights on a par with vacant residential plots. Reconstruction will, however, remain subject to plot size, prevailing Master Plan provisions, structural safety certification, UBBL requirements, applicable FAR, ground coverage, height and fire safety norms, as well as applicable charges and fees.

The authority also approved a 19.63-hectare change of land use in Narela Sub-City for the development of the Metro depot for the Rithala-Kundli corridor.

The land, currently designated as ‘recreational’ and ‘public and semi-public’, will be converted to ‘transportation’ use. The proposal will facilitate the expansion of the Delhi Metro’s Red Line towards Kundli and is expected to improve connectivity between north-west Delhi, Rohini, Narela and Haryana.

The proposal will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for issuance of the final gazette notification.

Among other decisions, the DDA approved land-use changes for the proposed Veterinary Council of India headquarters in Roshanpura, a residential conversion of a 24,400 sq m plot adjacent to Sarojini Nagar and the conversion of three plots on Copernicus Lane for the expansion of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s higher education and research activities.

The DDA also approved the denotification of the Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Phase I, and the Keshopur Industrial Area for better maintenance and municipal functions.

To promote clean Delhi, the DDA approved conversion of land at Pocket-C, IFC Gazipur, from commercial use for a freight complex to utility use for a waste-to-energy plant. It also approved conversion of 752.51 sq m of land from public and semi-public use to recreational use as compensatory green space.