DDA begins feasibility study for in-situ rehabilitation of 45 JJ clusters in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun the process of in-situ rehabilitation of slum clusters across the national capital under the Master Plan-2047, potentially opening the way for better housing and basic amenities for thousands of families.

As the first step, the DDA will prepare feasibility reports for 15 projects covering 45 Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters across Delhi.

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The authority has invited proposals to appoint three consultants to undertake the studies. The agencies will assess the rehabilitation needs of the clusters, development potential of available land, infrastructure requirements, financial viability of the projects and the most suitable implementation models.

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21,229 families to be covered

The 45 JJ clusters are home to around 21,229 families and are spread across approximately 135.74 acres. According to the DDA, the proposed projects are likely to benefit more than one lakh people.

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In-situ rehabilitation involves providing residents with improved and dignified housing at or near their existing location, reducing the need for displacement.

Master Plan targets over 650 clusters

The Master Plan-2047 envisages the rehabilitation of residents living in more than 650 JJ clusters across Delhi, covering around 1.7 million people. The feasibility studies for the initial 45 clusters are, therefore, being viewed as an important step towards implementing the wider rehabilitation programme.

The exercise could also facilitate more planned and efficient use of land in these areas. According to the DDA, the projects could create opportunities for developing commercial spaces alongside new residential stock.

Feasibility reports to guide projects

The process, initiated on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, will see the feasibility reports serve as the basis for determining the technical and financial structure of the proposed projects.

The DDA said the exercise would help ensure that the rehabilitation projects are implemented in a systematic, transparent and sustainable manner.