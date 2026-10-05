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Home / Delhi / DDA collects 2.5 tonnes of waste from sports complexes

DDA collects 2.5 tonnes of waste from sports complexes

Launched month-long cleanliness drive on Sept 17

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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As part of the drive, the DDA has undertaken cleanliness and sanitation work at several sports facilities, including the Saket Sports Complex, Netaji Subhash Sports Complex, Hari Nagar Sports Complex, Paschim Vihar Sports Complex, Dwarka Sports Complexes in Sectors 11 and 17, Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, Yamuna Sports Complex and Qutab Golf Course, among others. File photo
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a month-long ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign across its parks, green spaces, sports complexes and recreational facilities, with around 2.5 tonnes of waste collected from sports complexes so far.

The campaign, which began on September 17, is being conducted under the guidance of Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and focuses on cleanliness, environmental improvement, public awareness and Jan Bhagidari.

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As part of the drive, the DDA has undertaken cleanliness and sanitation work at several sports facilities, including the Saket Sports Complex, Netaji Subhash Sports Complex, Hari Nagar Sports Complex, Paschim Vihar Sports Complex, Dwarka Sports Complexes in Sectors 11 and 17, Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, Yamuna Sports Complex and Qutab Golf Course, among others.

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The work has covered sports and recreational facilities, parking areas, green spaces and other public-use areas. The DDA has also installed green and blue twin dustbins to facilitate segregation of wet and dry waste, along with anti-littering signage. Single-use plastic bottles have been prohibited at the facilities, while water dispensers and steel dustbins have been installed.

The campaign features three special initiatives — ‘Children to the Green - Learn, Care & Participate’, ‘Bin Before Overflow’ and ‘Capital’s Promise’. The first involves children and students in cleanliness and environmental awareness activities, while ‘Bin Before Overflow’ focuses on regular monitoring and timely emptying of dustbins. ‘Capital’s Promise’ focuses on cleanliness and upkeep of public toilet facilities in and around recreational areas.

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The DDA is also undertaking plantation of native tree species and awareness activities on waste disposal, prevention of littering, protection of trees and responsible use of public facilities.

A total of 75 RWAs, students, park users and people associated with public spaces are participating in the campaign. The DDA said the initiative aims to encourage a sense of ownership among residents so that cleanliness and responsible use of public spaces continue beyond the campaign period.

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