DDA completes safety audit of 736 Delhi parks, 190 marked high-risk

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has completed a safety audit of all 736 parks under its jurisdiction following directions from Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with 190 parks categorised as high-risk, 258 as medium-risk and 288 as low-risk for priority-based interventions.

The DDA said immediate measures are being taken in high-risk parks, including enhanced lighting, security arrangements and night patrolling.

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As part of the audit, 520 parks were identified for additional lighting, of which work in 231 parks has been taken up on priority. Lighting work has already been completed in 106 parks based on the findings of the audit conducted last week.

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The authority has also identified 163 parks where gates need to be strengthened, with unlockable gates being converted into lockable ones. Safety information boards have been installed in 115 parks, while 484 additional signages are under implementation.

CCTV surveillance is currently available in 16 parks. Following the audit, 323 additional parks have been identified for installation of CCTV cameras.

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Boundary-related vulnerabilities have also been flagged. Repair and missing-grill work has been addressed in 233 of the 399 parks identified for such interventions. Areas around toilets and abandoned structures have also been identified for corrective measures.

The DDA said night patrolling has started in 245 major parks, while 134 parks have been identified as requiring gunmen. Bike patrolling has also been started in all high-risk parks. A meeting with security agencies was held at the office of the Principal Commissioner on September 28 to address security-related issues.

Biometric attendance of security guards has been activated in 602 parks, with implementation underway in the remaining parks.

The DDA has also shared contact details of local police and beat officers with its field staff and vice versa, along with sensitisation on incident reporting and police coordination. The authority said the distribution of police contact details has achieved 100 per cent coverage across its parks.

Standard operating procedures covering patrolling, guard performance, supervisor accountability, attendance, incident reporting and police coordination are under preparation. Security-related provisions in tenders are also being updated.

The authority has initiated structured meetings with local RWAs to identify park-specific safety concerns and assign corrective measures. A central master tracker and monitoring dashboard have also been established for continuous monitoring.

Senior officers are conducting weekly inspections of parks. Principal Commissioner-level inspections were conducted at Yamuna Biodiversity Park on September 30 and Kamla Nehru Ridge Park on October 1.