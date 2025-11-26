DT
DDA conducts trial of hot air balloon ride

DDA conducts trial of hot air balloon ride

To be opened for public at 4 places soon

Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
A hot air balloon during a trial run in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday conducted the trial of tethered hot air balloon ride at Baansera in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The DDA will soon launch the much-awaited rides for public at four places - Baansera, Asita, Yamuna Sports Complex, and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex, it said in a statement.

After the successful trial at Baansera, public operations are expected to commence shortly. Once launched, these rides will offer residents and visitors a unique aerial view of Delhi’s natural landscape, riverfront and cityscape, significantly augmenting the city’s tourism potential, the DDA statement said.

Each day, four hours of flying time will be allowed. However, the authority may extend it as per the requirement.

The peak season for ballooning in North India, spanning November to February, offers ideal weather conditions, and public rides are set to open soon.

The DDA has extensively worked on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna and several projects are being developed on its banks, including Asita, which was once an encroached land and now converted into green beautiful landscape.

Besides, it has developed Baansera Bamboo Park at Sarai Kale Khan, which was once a C&D waste dumping site. It has now transformed into a bamboo-themed park with over 30,000 bamboos, three water bodies and a musical fountain.

Yamuna Sports Complex, located at Surajmal Vihar, is the biggest sports complex developed by the DDA and Commonwealth Games Sports Complex was developed for Commonwealth Games, which was held in the year 2010 in the National Capital.

