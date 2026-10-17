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Home / Delhi / DDA drive to take land pooling policy to villages

DDA drive to take land pooling policy to villages

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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DDA officials have already held outreach sessions in Bakkarwala, Tigipur and Sultanpur Dabas.
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The Delhi Development Authority has taken its land-pooling policy to villages, launching a month-long outreach drive to explain the proposed development model to landowners, farmers and other stakeholders.

The exercise covers Delhi’s land-pooling areas, where nearly 200 sq km has been earmarked for planned urban expansion with L-G Sandhu’s special push. The Master Plan for Delhi-2047 envisages around 12 lakh new homes and a road network of about 600 km in these areas.

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DDA officials have already held outreach sessions in Bakkarwala, Tigipur and Sultanpur Dabas, with further camps being planned in other villages. The aim is to explain how landowners can participate and how pooled land will be developed. The policy covers 105 villages across six planning zones and uses land assembly and town planning schemes as possible development models. DDA is also adopting an infrastructure-first approach, under which roads with a right of way of 30 metres or more will be developed as part of the planned expansion.

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Sector 8B in Zone P-II, covering Gadi Khasro and Ibrahimpur, has emerged as the first sector ready for implementation under the strengthened framework.

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