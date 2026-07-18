DDA invites bids for 1.8 MW solar carport projects in city

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited bids to set up 1.8 MW of grid-connected solar carport projects across Delhi.

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The authority has floated the tender under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model and has set July 30, 2026, as the last date for the submission of bids.

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Unlike conventional solar plants that require separate land, solar carports are elevated structures with solar panels installed above parking spaces. They provide shade for parked vehicles while producing electricity that is supplied to the power grid, allowing the same space to serve two purposes.

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Under the tender, the selected developer will be responsible for the design, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of the solar carports. Since the project follows the RESCO model, the developer will bear the investment cost of the project and manage its long-term operation, instead of the DDA bearing the upfront cost.

After the July 30 deadline, the DDA will carry out technical and financial evaluation of the bids before moving ahead with the project. Interested bidders have also been advised to monitor the DDA portal for any clarifications or amendments related to the technical specifications.