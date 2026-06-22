DDA marks International Day of Yoga across 29 venues

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday with large-scale yoga programmes held across 29 sports complexes, parks and public spaces in the national capital. The main event took place at Yamuna Sports Complex and was led by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, DDA Vice-Chairman N Saravana Kumar, senior DDA officials and a large number of yoga enthusiasts participated in the programme. Thousands of citizens joined yoga sessions organised across Delhi as part of DDA's efforts to promote health, wellness and active living.

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The celebrations were organised under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical, mental and emotional well being across all age groups and encouraging healthy and active ageing.

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According to DDA, the initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership yoga has emerged as a global movement for holistic well being. Yoga sessions were conducted by trained instructors deputed by the Ministry of Ayush and included yoga asanas, pranayama, breathing exercises, guided meditation and wellness activities.

The programmes were organised at 29 locations, including major sports facilities such as Yamuna Sports Complex, Siri Fort Sports Complex, Saket Sports Complex, Netaji Sports Complex (Jasola), Vasant Kunj Sports Complex, Dwarka Sports Complex, Rohini Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex. Yoga sessions were also held at prominent parks and green spaces, including Baansera, Swarn Jayanti Park, Coronation Park, Hauz Khas Park and Sanjay Lake Park.

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People from all walks of life, including students, sportspersons and local residents, actively participated in the celebrations throughout the city.

Highlighting its contribution to fitness and environmental sustainability, DDA noted that it manages 18 sports complexes, four mini sports complexes, three golf courses and more than 730 parks across Delhi. The authority also oversees nearly 15 per cent of Delhi’s urban green area, including parks, biodiversity parks and the Yamuna floodplains.

The DDA said that the large scale observance of International Day of Yoga across its sports complexes, parks and public spaces reflects its commitment to advancing the vision of a Fit India and encouraging residents to adopt healthier lifestyles while contributing to a fitter, greener and healthier Delhi.