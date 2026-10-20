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Home / Delhi / DDA offers 25% discount on 2,516 Narela LIG flats

DDA offers 25% discount on 2,516 Narela LIG flats

Prices start at Rs 14.95 lakh; booking opens on Oct 20

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering a 25 per cent discount on 2,516 flats for the lower-income group (LIG) in Narela, with prices starting at around Rs 14.95 lakh, in a bid to attract buyers for the housing stock in the area.

The flats are being offered under the DDA Housing Investment Scheme 2026. Booking will open at 12 noon on October 20 and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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The flats are located in Pocket 3 and Pocket 6 of Sectors G2 to G6 in Narela. Of the total, 1,020 flats are in Pocket 3 and 1,496 in Pocket 6. Each flat has an area of around 49.90 square metres, including the shared area.

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The scheme requires new applicants to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,500. Buyers will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh at the time of booking. Those who have already registered with the DDA will not have to register again.

The scheme booklet is available on the DDA website, while bookings can be made through its housing portal.

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However, the advertised flat price does not cover all costs. The DDA said maintenance charges, water connection charges and conversion charges, wherever applicable, will be collected separately when the allotment letter is issued.

GIS portal to remain unavailable for four days

DDA’s GIS portal, along with associated GIS applications and web services hosted on its existing GIS server, will remain unavailable from October 21 to 24 due to scheduled maintenance and migration of GIS data and services to a new server. The portal will remain inaccessible between 10 am and 10 pm during the four-day period. The DDA has advised users to plan their portal-related activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

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